Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,845,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,583,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,227,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,533,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,260,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,542,000 after buying an additional 388,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,678,000 after buying an additional 309,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,444,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,985. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.67 to $58.67 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

