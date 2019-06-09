Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,098,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $142.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

