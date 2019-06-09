Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Position Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 717,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,809,000 after buying an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $167.72 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

