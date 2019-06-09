WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,830 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $83,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $8,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,369.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,457 shares of company stock valued at $38,588,620. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE WEC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

