Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $61,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,995,000 after acquiring an additional 849,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 12,335 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $259,651.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,339.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 54,528 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,144,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,379.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

