Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $58.15 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,239 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,718 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cree were worth $58,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cree by 17.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,603,842 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $549,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,625,143 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $779,630,000 after acquiring an additional 518,599 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.46 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,251.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $57.13 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -380.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CREE. Citigroup lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

