Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 10,651 Shares

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $102,782.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,511 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $312,755.82.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,453 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $188,499.57.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,347 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $13,052.43.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 52,292 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $509,847.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,269 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $671,216.61.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,263 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $157,425.84.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,633 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $210,056.43.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,849 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $163,603.79.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,823 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $66,319.56.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,173 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $224,546.37.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $9.81 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,598 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 719,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 518,486 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

