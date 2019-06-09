Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 185,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.35.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

