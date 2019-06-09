Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 799,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 946,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,905. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/wilbanks-smith-thomas-asset-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-vulcan-materials-nysevmc.html.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.