Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 4,302,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,086,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 151.67%.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

