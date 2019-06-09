William C. Lucia Sells 12,214 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Chairman William C. Lucia sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $367,763.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,298.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HMS stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in HMS by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HMS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in HMS by 4,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 127,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HMS by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HMS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “William C. Lucia Sells 12,214 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/william-c-lucia-sells-12214-shares-of-hms-holdings-corp-nasdaqhmsy-stock.html.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.