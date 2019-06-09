Winding Tree (LIF) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00403978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02441719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00149980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

