Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,249 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $887,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $3,329,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,219 shares of company stock valued at $162,764,341. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.47. 1,815,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,219. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $217.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/09/workday-inc-nasdaqwday-shares-bought-by-state-of-wisconsin-investment-board.html.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.