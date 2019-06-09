Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.82. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $393,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,231.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $592,956.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,479.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. 159,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,742. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

