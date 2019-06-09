WPP (LON:WPP) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target (up previously from GBX 1,290 ($16.86)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,174.38 ($15.35).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 988.40 ($12.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15). Also, insider Cindy Rose purchased 8,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

