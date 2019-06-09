Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.73 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,572,000 after purchasing an additional 137,867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Crown by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Crown by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,156,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

