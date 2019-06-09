Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,467.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 237,633 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $30,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,928 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,020 shares of company stock valued at $896,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

XLNX opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

