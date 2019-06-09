Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other Yext news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $44,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,999 shares of company stock valued at $24,457,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

