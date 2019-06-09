Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $28.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.58 billion and the lowest is $28.01 billion. General Electric posted sales of $30.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $118.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.90 billion to $120.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.02 billion to $117.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock worth $45,535,810. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,771,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,395 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

