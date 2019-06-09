Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report $450.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $326.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $25,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,545 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $51,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,342,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,454 shares of company stock valued at $746,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 67.6% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

GTT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 373,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.91. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.