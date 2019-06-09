Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $10.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.26 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.32 million to $35.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.68 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 301.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,583.95%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRB. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

MCRB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 210,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,562. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 99,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

