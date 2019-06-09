Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to post sales of $319.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.90 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $336.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock remained flat at $$17.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,479. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 3,961.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,271,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 644,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

