Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $16.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.56 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.58.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $664,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $265.80 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

