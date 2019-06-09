Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,642. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,149,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,762,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,560,000 after purchasing an additional 246,740 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $864,454,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.