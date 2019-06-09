Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 423,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,429,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,079,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 707,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 457,242 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 658,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 572,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

