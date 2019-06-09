Zacks: Brokerages Expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). AquaVenture posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.63 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of WAAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 27,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,034. The stock has a market cap of $501.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

In related news, Director Evan Lovell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $42,218.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,170.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 446.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

