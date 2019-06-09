Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $6.50 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $8.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.71 million, with estimates ranging from $17.48 million to $54.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 582,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.45. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,705,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,748,000 after purchasing an additional 413,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,491,000 after purchasing an additional 346,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 467,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.