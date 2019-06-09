Zacks: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Given $9.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Exela Technologies’ rating score has improved by 42.9% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exela Technologies an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

XELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 72,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,176. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $403.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 673,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 673,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

