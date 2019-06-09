Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.