Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 760 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for 2.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Brink’s stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 253,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,211. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Douglas A. Pertz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.93 per share, for a total transaction of $729,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,067. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $2,686,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

