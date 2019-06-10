$0.11 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE CDR opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $245.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,157.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 598,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,709 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

