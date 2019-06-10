$0.12 EPS Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of Gladstone Land stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,183,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 3,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,119. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 103.92%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.