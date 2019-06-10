-$0.76 EPS Expected for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.66). Neon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($7.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 157.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 105,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,724. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

