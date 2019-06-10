$0.91 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,159 shares of company stock worth $1,025,569. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.40 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

