117,336 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.98.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.94. 36,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,749. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $28,453,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

