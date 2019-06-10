$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

APD traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $221.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,186. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,741,528,000 after purchasing an additional 317,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,943,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,672,000 after purchasing an additional 196,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

