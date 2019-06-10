205,763 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,922 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,283,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.96 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

