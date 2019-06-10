220 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Moody’s by 17,777.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,468,752 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,769,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $85,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $4,064,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,487,147 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $190.73. 41,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,389. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $197.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 281.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

