2,210 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.91. 20,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,013. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.05.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

