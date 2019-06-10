$34.25 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $34.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $34.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $30.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.10 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $157.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Camtek stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 162,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,308. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.