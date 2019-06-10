39,603 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Acquired by Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up approximately 3.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $50.81 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $58.95.

