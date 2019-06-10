4,093 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,087,000 after buying an additional 246,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $475,929,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

