432,223 Shares in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 432,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.08.

Frontier Communications stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Frontier Communications Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

