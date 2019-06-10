$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.42 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $33.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.45 million, with estimates ranging from $55.37 million to $120.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,459. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $241.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

