$60.86 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce $60.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.34 million. DHT posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $280.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.73 million to $296.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $365.62 million, with estimates ranging from $299.97 million to $418.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,558,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 353,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DHT by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,207,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 237,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 111,286 shares during the period. Saya Management LP raised its position in DHT by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 1,833,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in DHT by 90.0% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 760,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 28,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,675. The company has a market cap of $815.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.54. DHT has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -128.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

