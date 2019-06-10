6,400 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,506.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Longbow Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

In other news, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $794,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 904,722 shares of company stock valued at $39,360,883. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “6,400 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/6400-shares-in-floor-decor-holdings-inc-nysefnd-acquired-by-numerixs-investment-technologies-inc.html.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.