9,459 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,666 shares of company stock worth $853,410. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

