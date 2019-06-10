AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) will report $69.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.38 million. AAC posted sales of $86.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AAC will report full year sales of $279.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.62 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.86 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAC.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.66). AAC had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $55.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AAC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AAC during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AAC during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAC by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AAC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,239. AAC has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.58.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

