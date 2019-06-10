Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $80.74 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $726,403.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,681 shares of company stock worth $75,523,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

