ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $411,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $263,576.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,872 shares of company stock worth $1,003,677 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 40,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $39.36 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

